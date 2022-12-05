Puff Cannabis kicks off "Jackets for Joints" promotion

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The season of giving is here and Puff Cannabis of Michigan is kicking off a holiday promotion to keep children in need warm this winter.

The promotion is called "Jackets for Joints." It runs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18. To participate, customers can visit any Puff Cannabis location – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket for a three to 12-year-old. After customers donate a coat, they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50.

The coats and jackets will then be donated to local churches and community charities and distributed to children in need.

Justin Elias, founder of Puff Cannabis, says he "feels strongly" about helping communities that the company serves.

"I recognize that due to the times we live in, many children throughout the state of Michigan need warm jackets and coats and our 'Jackets for Joints' program will come to the aid of many of those little ones. I hope we can collect and give away thousands of warm jackets and coats this winter in order to keep our children warm," says Elias.

Coats will be dropped off at the community locations at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Puff Madison Heights: 2 Ajax Drive

Coats will be donated to Goodfellows Madison Heights.

Puff Hamtramck: 11941 Joseph Campau.

Coats will be donated to Fellowship Chapel of Detroit.

Puff Utica: 44825 Van Dyke

TBD.

Puff Bay City: 1680 Marquette Ave

Coats will be donated to the Salvation Army Bay City Corps Community Center.

Puff Oscoda: 635 State Street

Coats will be donated to Oscoda United Methodist Church.

Puff Traverse City: 1226 S Garfield

Coats will be donated to the Father Fred Foundation.

Puff Sturgis: 651 Wade Road

Coats will be donated to the First United Methodist Church of Sturgis.