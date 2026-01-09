Protests continue in Detroit after fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting

Hundreds of people filled up Clark Street in Southwest Detroit Friday night, rallying together against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"We're seeing just massive overreach by the Federal Government in terms of these ICE deployments," said Scott Brooks.

Demonstrators told CBS News Detroit that they've been frustrated with ICE for years, but it was what happened in Minneapolis on Wednesday that inspired this public outcry.

"I saw the murder of Renee Good the other day, and it just made me sick. I'm really tired of this happening over and over again," said Dylan Cherry.

Protesters began the evening at Clark Park before marching over a mile throughout Southwest Detroit.

"And it's awful, awful that someone was murdered in Minneapolis to really get this many people out and get more focus on what ICE is doing, but it's horrible that they're killing and kidnapping people," said Theresa Beckley-Amaya.

The demonstration lasted over four hours. Many of the people who shared their frustrations on Friday say that they'll be at one of the multiple other protests aimed at ICE planned over the weekend in Metro Detroit as well.