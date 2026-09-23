Prosecutor provides update on fatal stabbing outside downtown Detroit Chipotle

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will give an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a Chipotle worker in downtown Detroit.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy will speak at 2:30 p.m. at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. CBS News Detroit will livestream the news conference.

Jaquoya Wix, 34, died from her injuries after she was attacked Sunday afternoon. She was on a break from her job at the Chipotle on Woodward Avenue when a man approached her in an alley, pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times, Detroit police said.

Jacquoya Wix Courtesy of Alicya Wix

Wix had stepped outside around 2:30 p.m. Sunday during a break at her job at the Chipotle restaurant on Woodward Avenue when the attack happened.

Wix ran to a nearby business and collapsed outside. An employee at another nearby business saw the man with a weapon and chased him, but he got away before officers arrived. Investigators used surveillance cameras and other technology downtown to find him about 20 minutes later, and he was taken into custody. Police said a weapon believed to be the one used in the stabbing has since been found.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said it appeared to be an unprovoked attack by a person "suffering from severe mental health issues." Investigators said that, based on what they know so far, there was very little interaction between Wix and the man before the stabbing.

Vigil for Jaquoya Wix on Sept. 20, 2026, in downtown Detroit. CBS News Detroit

A community vigil to remember Wix took place on Monday night on Woodward Avenue near the Chipotle. Family members described her as funny, talkative and caring, and said she was proud of her job and had hoped to be promoted soon.