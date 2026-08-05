Proposed $407 million project could transform Novi's City West district

A major multimillion-dollar redevelopment project to transform a large corridor along Grand River Avenue in Novi, Michigan, was recently presented to city officials.

"It's a very exciting opportunity for both the showplace and ourselves, but also the city of Novi and really for the region and for the state," said Vibe Credit Union Showplace co-owner Blair Bowman.

Vibe Credit Union Showplace

Bowman is also the developer behind the proposed $407-million Novi City West Redevelopment Project.

"A lot of residential, mixed-use retail, hotel, restaurants. It will really create a sense of place and a destination for people that visit here," Bowman said.

The project was introduced to the city on July 27. It would include nearly 750 housing units, from townhomes to apartments, a 225-room convention hotel, retail, dining, and a community center, spanning 55 acres along Grand River Avenue between Beck Road and Taft.

Vibe Credit Union Showplace

Bowman says the convention center is at the core of redevelopment.

"Right now, currently, the showplace our existing operations drives over a billion dollars into the local, regional, and state economy," said Bowman.

Bowman tells CBS News Detroit that from the hotel, housing, and other infrastructure that could be built, the project would generate millions in tax revenue for the city of Novi every year and create hundreds of jobs.

Vibe Credit Union Showplace

It's an intriguing proposal for Novi City Manager Victor Cardenas.

"When we hear from people that go to the showplace, they get there and they're like oh where do I go to eat, where do I go somewhere else and they actually need to get in a car to go somewhere else. So, having everything centrally located right by the showplace is very advantageous for visitors of that facility," said Cardenas.

Cardenas says that while no decision has been made on the project, it aligns with the city's long-term goals for this corridor.

Vibe Credit Union Showplace

"Maintains that longevity and sustainability for that facility of having another hotel, having the restaurants and everything around it to support it going forward," Cardenas stated. "This is just the beginning of a long road in terms of where this project stands and where it might be in the future."

The project is still in the preliminary stages. To move forward, it must be approved by both the state and the city.