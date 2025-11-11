Professional Women's Hockey League to bring two games to Detroit in early 2026

The Professional Women's Hockey League will include Detroit on its upcoming PWHL Takeover Tour with two games in early 2026, the league announced Tuesday.

This is the third year for Detroit to be a Takeover Tour stop. Presales begin Nov. 13, general sale begins Nov. 14. The matchups will feature Vancouver vs. Boston Jan. 3 and New York vs. Montréal March 28, both at Little Caesars Arena.

Both games feature teams whose players have Michigan connections.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes' roster includes Melissa Channel-Watkins of Plymouth. The Boston Fleet's roster includes defender Megan Keller of Farmington and goalie Amanda Thiele of Milford.

The Montréal Victoire's roster includes forward Shiann Darkangelo of Brighton. The New York Sirens' roster includes forward Taylor Girard of Macomb.

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 16: A fan holds up her sign during the first period of the PWHL game between the Minnesota Frost and the New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Getty Images

Detroit is considered a neutral site in this tour – but a popular one as the March 16, 2025, game at LCA set a U.S. professional women's hockey attendance record of 14,288. The 2024 game in Detroit set a previous attendance record with 13,736.

The PWHL's Takeover Tour is a list of 16 games, predominantly at venues that are homes to National Hockey League teams.

The PWHL launched in 2023 and began its first season in January 2024 with three teams each in the United States and Canada. It now has eight teams, with its newest expansions in Seattle and Vancouver.

Fans in Detroit have been lobbying for a future expansion team locally.

The above video originally aired on June 24, 2025.