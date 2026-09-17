Priority Waste shares update on improvements after countless customer complaints in Metro Detroit

For months, Priority Waste customers in cities across Metro Detroit have voiced concerns about trash pickup delays and other service failures from the company.

On Thursday, the CEO issued an update on how the company is improving and acknowledged customer frustrations.

CBS Detroit

"I sincerely apologize to every resident who has experienced a mis-collection, a delayed cart delivery, or any other service failure. We hear your concerns. We understand your frustration, and we know that earning back your trust will not happen overnight," said Priority Waste CEO Aaron Johnson.

Opinions remain split among Priority Waste customers on the service they receive.

"I've seen complaints here and there. I have no problems. They pick my trash up," said Westland resident Kathleen Dushary.

"It's kind of a waiting game. They come when they want. When they do come, they don't always take trash that you leave out," Wayne resident Cynatt Hussein said.

Johnson says that since taking on his role three months ago, he has remained committed to transparency involving updates on the company's five-point service recovery plan.

"This plan is more than fixing the problems of the past. It is about fixing the systems, staffing, fleet, and accountability necessary to prevent those problems from happening again," said Johnson.

CBS Detroit

Johnson says Priority Waste is actively making improvements. Those improvements include a 99% route completion rate in each community serviced during the month of August, increasing fleet operations by adding 70 new trucks, and hiring more than 100 qualified drivers.

The company has also expanded its customer service platform.

"It's a good move. Assure the population that they're going to take care of them. You don't want smelly trash sitting around," Dushary said.

"You can apologize, but actions prove more," said Hussein.

The trash collection company is vouching to earn its customers' trust.

"We know that there is still work to do, but we are moving in the right direction, and we are going to continue pushing forward," Johnson said. "We will continue to be transparent about where we are succeeding and where we still need to improve, and most importantly, we will continue to earn your trust."