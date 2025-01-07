Watch live: Preliminary exam continues for suspect in murder of Na'Ziyah Harris

(CBS DETROIT) — A preliminary examination for a man charged in the murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris continues Tuesday.

Jarvis Butts, 42, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity. Butts is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Na'Ziyah.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage beginning at 10 a.m.

How to watch Tuesday's preliminary exam

What: Preliminary exam continues for suspect in the murder of Na'Ziyah Harris

Preliminary exam continues for suspect in the murder of Na'Ziyah Harris Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Na'Ziyah was last seen getting off her school bus at the corner of Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit on Jan. 9, 2024. Her body has not been found.

Prosecutors say Butts dated Na'Ziyah's biological aunt and began sending Na'Ziyah sexually explicit text messages in September 2022. According to phone records, Butts became aware in November 2023 that Na'Ziyah was pregnant.

Eight witnesses, including Na'Ziyah's grandmother and aunt, testified Monday during a preliminary exam. Na'Ziyah's aunt, Shannon Harris, testified that she did not suspect anything beyond a normal uncle-niece bond between Butts and Na'Ziyah.

Butts has also been charged with the sexual abuse of two other girls in separate cases.

A full day of witness testimony is expected Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before a judge determines whether the case will be bound over to trial.