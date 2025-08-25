Powerball estimated jackpot jumps to $815 million, game's 7th biggest, after no winners of $750 million grand prize

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $815 million, the seventh biggest in the game's history, after no winning tickets were sold for Monday night's $750 million grand prize, Powerball's 10th largest ever when it was up for grabs.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 16, 19, 34, 37 and 64, with a Powerball of 22.

Wednesday's jackpot will have an estimated cash value of $367.9 million, Powerball said.

The jackpot could grow as people gobble up tickets as the drawing approaches

A single jackpot winner would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of the cash value amount or opting for a payout via an annuity, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Both estimated totals are before taxes.

There hasn't been a Powerball jackpot winner since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

A single ticket sold in Altadena, California, in 2022 claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and the jackpot increases if there's no grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and cost $2 each.

contributed to this report.