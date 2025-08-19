Powerball jackpot grows to $643 million after no winners in Monday drawing

The Powerball lottery jackpot — the biggest of the year — is swelling after nobody won in Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot is now $643 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday night. Although no one took home the full prize, two Powerball players won $1 million each, according to Powerball.

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. The rules of the game are as follows: Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, and one number between 1 and 26, to be their "Powerball." To win the jackpot a player must match all six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball. But these chances don't stop Americans from spending roughly $103 billion on lottery tickets annually, according to data from Motley Fool.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern time, with the results broadcast live from Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida, and streamed on Powerball.com.

The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.