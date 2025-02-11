Power outages result in some Oakland County school closings for Feb. 11

Police say two kids froze to death in a van; winter storm watch issued; and more top stories

Police say two kids froze to death in a van; winter storm watch issued; and more top stories

Police say two kids froze to death in a van; winter storm watch issued; and more top stories

OAKLAND COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) - Thousands of customers lost electricity early Tuesday morning in Oakland County, resulting in some school closing announcements.

The power outage is in the area of Birmingham, Beverly Hills and Lathrup Village.

The DTE Energy outage map showed power for many of them went off about 12:08 a.m. because of an equipment problem. At one point, about 3,400 customers were without power. About 2,00 customers were still without power about 7:30 a.m. Restoration was expected later in the morning.

In response, Birmingham Public Schools announced closures Tuesday for Groves High School, Seaholm High School, the Early Childhood Center (Midvale), Lincoln Street, BATP and the Education Administration Center (EAC).

"We're unsure when power will be restored," the district's Facebook page said. "Please follow the district's social media channels to stay informed on the latest developments."

Detroit Country Day School also has announced that its middle school and upper schools are closed Tuesday because of the area power outage; the lower school will stay in session.

Latest school closing and delays for Southeast Michigan

Delays on this page are current as of