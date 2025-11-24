Port Huron woman leads deputies on multi-county chase, crashes into tree, sheriff says

A Port Huron woman was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase before ultimately crashing her car into a tree behind an auto dealership, deputies said.

At around midnight on Nov. 21, deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a black Nissan Infiniti on Lapeer Road near Wadhams Road because there was no visible plate on the car.

The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Virginia Smith, drove off northbound, ignoring lights and sirens, authorities said, while speeding and crossing into oncoming traffic.

The chase continued through Clyde Township, Grant Township and into southern Sanilac County.

Smith, according to deputies, eventually crashed her car into a tree behind an auto dealership in Worth Township.

Smith was initially taken to an area hospital, where deputies say she was medically cleared, before being lodged in the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center.

Authorities say Smith's vehicle is unregistered and without insurance.

Smith was arraigned on Friday on second-degree fleeing, two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, second offense operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and having open alcohol in a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. A judge denied bond.