Port Huron police investigate "incident" that left one person injured

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 23, 2023

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Port Huron Police Department is investigating an incident after one person was found with injuries on Wednesday.

Police say first responders were called to a business in the 2900 block of Pine Grove Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities found a person with life-threatening injuries.

The person was taken to a hospital and is now listed as stable.

Police say the incident is being investigated by the department's Criminal Investigative Division and Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information can call Port Huron police at 810-984-8415 or the Major Crime Unit at 810-984-5383. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CAPTURE hotline at 810-987-6688, emailed through porthuronpolice.org, or through the Port Huron PD app.