Porch pirate season is here; tips to avoid being a victim

(CBS DETROIT) — It's that time of year again as the Christmas presents arrive on your doorstep, but porch pirates are roaming around aiming to make them disappear.

"Everyday thefts they target people who are getting deliveries to their home, usually to their front porch," Lieutenant Brian Woloski with Novi police said.

A quick step on your front porch and within seconds your hard-earned items are gone. Local investigators say, as we reign in on the Christmas season, porch pirates are expected — and no neighborhood is safe.

"It's a crime of opportunity, see a package see a bunch, run up grab the packages, and go," Woloski continued.

If caught, authorities say criminals could face up to felony charges. According to CNET, one in four adults, ages 18 to 34, know someone who has had a package stolen.

But there are steps you can take to protect your items.

"Immediately look at the tracking to know when that package will be delivered to your home. And try to be there when it's delivered," we're told.

Over in Northville Township, police are familiar with porch pirates. To combat the issue during the holidays, the department allows residents to send their items to their headquarters.

"You have to have a government ID to pick it up, that way we can make sure it's going to the correct recipient," Patrick Reinke, special services lieutenant with Northville Township police said.

For others, authorities recommend investing in home video surveillance. They also say having a rapport with neighbors can make all the difference.

"If you have neighbors home all the time, maybe they work from home or are retired, and if you see that suspicious vehicle just call on us," Woloski said.

It's recommended to either send the package to a neighbor's home, or store if you're not going to be home to avoid a potential porch pirate.