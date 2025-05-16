Michigan teen arrested for social media threat months after caught with machete at Lake Orion High School

A Michigan teen was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly posting a social media threat three months after he was caught on school grounds with a machete.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lake Orion High School officials learned of a threat posted on Snapchat on Thursday. An investigation led deputies to the 17-year-old, who was not a student at the school. The teen told authorities the threat was against a student and not the school, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen, who is currently not enrolled in any school, was arrested at his home in Pontiac.

The sheriff's office says the teen was previously arrested on Feb. 7 after he was caught at the same school wearing all black and carrying a backpack that had a machete and three knives inside. He was arrested a month later for allegedly assaulting his father.

"Everyone should very clearly know at this point that we have a zero tolerance for individuals that make threats against schools or other people," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "This particular young person is already charged with bringing weapons on a school grounds and this is on the heels of that incident. I'm glad we quickly located and arrested him, helping to put the school and students at ease. I look forward to more accountability for him from the system."