Pontiac teacher fired after video shows her cussing out students in classroom

The Pontiac School District in Oakland County, Michigan, said a teacher "no longer works for the district" following a video that appeared to show a profanity-laced confrontation during classroom time.

A video that runs about 3 minutes and 12 seconds has been circulating on social media. It includes a caption that it was taken at Pontiac High School. A shouting match between a male student and the teacher had begun by the time the recording started.

A view of a student's laptop during the scene appears to show assignments for an English Language Arts class.

"You calm down," the teacher told students early in that clip, as some jeered back.

A second 2-minute video that CBS News Detroit viewed of that incident also shows a woman involved in a verbal confrontation with students in a classroom. The woman is seen getting on her phone and informing the person on the other line that a student threatened to send his mother to assault her.

"Put your phone down. Don't put me on social media," the woman said at one point while still on her call.

She then attempts several times to call the class back to the lesson.

"The Pontiac School District is aware of a video circulating that shows a teacher using inappropriate language toward students," the district said in a statement. "This behavior does not reflect our values or the standards we expect from our staff. The matter was addressed promptly, and the employee involved no longer works for the district.

"The wellbeing of our students remains our highest priority. We appreciate our families' continued support as we work to ensure instructional continuity and maintain a safe, respectful learning environment. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide additional comment."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Pontiac Education Association, the local teachers' union, for comment on the situation.