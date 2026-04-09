Pontiac man accused in weekend "mini-crime spree" targeting gas stations, retail stores

A Southeast Michigan man, who authorities said has an extensive prior criminal history, faces multiple charges relating to recent break-ins in Oakland County.

"Great work by our detectives and the teams at the Pontiac and Independence Township substations to identify and take this career criminal off the street," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "He is suspected in multiple business burglaries in recent days and given his over 60 pages of past criminal history, that would likely continue without him being caught."

The current charges against Terry David Manney, 48, of Pontiac, relate to at least three break-ins that happened within an hour of each other on April 5, the sheriff's office said. Those incidents were at gas stations in Pontiac and Independence Township, along with a retail store in Pontiac.

He was also linked to an April 1 break-in at a Pontiac market, the sheriff's office said.

In each instance, a man could be seen on security cameras using a crowbar to enter the business buildings. One of the break-ins resulted in the theft of a large amount of cash, and another resulted in the theft of 30 cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect was then seen driving away in a dark-colored vehicle.

Manney was arrested at his home without incident, officers said. Cash and cigarettes found at that home were seized as evidence.

He was arraigned Wednesday at the 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on one count of breaking and entering, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Bond was set at $75,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is set for April 16.

He also has four charges pending in the 50th District Court in Pontiac, specifically safe breaking and three counts of breaking and entering, court records show. An arraignment date on those charges has not been set.

The sheriff's office said Manney has over 20 previous convictions, including drug-related crimes, thefts and break-ins that were reported in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.