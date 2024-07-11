Police trying to identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bloomfield Township

Vigil held after Detroit mass shooting, thieves targeting Boston-Edison homes and more top stories

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is trying to identify a man who was struck by a vehicle while walking early Thursday morning.

At about 5:15 a.m., police received calls about a man walking on Woodward Avenue near Big Beaver Road. The man was then struck by a vehicle before police arrived.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and called 911.

The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition and is on a ventilator, according to a news release. Police are now trying to identify him. He is described as a Black man in his 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information on the crash or who can identify the man call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755