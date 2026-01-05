Police standoff continues in Ypsilanti neighborhood

A situation believed to involve a barricaded suspect in Ypsilanti has resulted in evacuations for some neighbors and shelter-in-place orders for others as authorities attempt to bring an end to the standoff.

Police were seen inside the home Monday morning, but the suspect involved has not left the building.

Neighbors told CBS Detroit the circumstances began with a wellness check around noon Sunday. Since then, multiple law enforcement vehicles, including a SWAT team, have been in the area.

The street is closed to traffic in the meantime.

CBS News Detroit has a crew on scene. Additional details will be provided on air and online when they are available.