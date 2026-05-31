Police seek suspect in 1 of 2 weekend robberies at Southland Center in Taylor

Police in Taylor, Michigan, are looking for a suspect in one of two robberies that officials say happened at the Southland Center on Saturday.

Both incidents happened around 6:45 p.m. and the suspects are teens in both cases.

Police say an armed robbery happened in the parking lot outside the Macy's and that they're searching for the individual responsible.

According to officials, the other involved two unarmed people robbing an individual inside the mall in one of the bathrooms. Police have arrested both suspects.

No one was hurt in either robbery, though money was stolen from the victims, officials said.

"There was definitely a relation between the defendants and the victims in both crimes, so at this time, there's no known danger to the public," Lt. Alex Stellini with the Taylor Police Department said.

The Taylor Police Department has been getting an alarming number of calls about teens in that area, according to officers.

"We are stepping up patrols in that area, at the mall, the district along Eureka Way, something our officers already patrol pretty heavily. But our department is going to be patrolling that in order to keep the citizens safe," Stellini said.

He wants teens to know that carrying out crimes like robberies isn't worth the criminal history that will follow them into adulthood.

"It can also impact employment, relationships, status at school. It's definitely something that could impact the rest of their life," Stellini said.

He added that it's important for parents to talk to their kids about the long-term impacts of getting caught up in the justice system as they continue to investigate these crimes.