Police seek person of interest in triple shooting that left 1 dead in Detroit

Police seek person of interest in triple shooting that left 1 dead on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a person of interest connected to a homicide in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the 11700 block of Lauder.

Police say three victims were shot while inside a blue Buick Regal.

The Detroit Police Department is looking to speak with a person of interest who was in the area of a shooting that left one man dead and injured two others on the city's west side. Detroit Police Department

A 21-year-old man was killed, and two other victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were injured. The injured victims were taken to a local hospital.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.

Officers are looking to speak with a person of interest who was in the area at the time of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the person of interest or has any other information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.