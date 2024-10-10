Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old man in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 30-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Police say at about 1:59 a.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect and victim exchanged words while at a gathering when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, killing the victim.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a tan hat, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information or recognizes the suspect is asked to call the DPD homicide unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv .

