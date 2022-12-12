Police searching for suspects who used chains to steal ATM from hotel in Royal Oak Township

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after several suspects used a vehicle to pull an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township.

The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Baymont Inn, located at 11000 W. 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that several suspects entered the lobby of the hotel, attached chains to an ATM and used a white Jeep to pull the ATM from the wall.

According to MSP, this group of suspects is responsible for several thefts in Detroit, and another theft in Royal Oak Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 855.MichTip or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.