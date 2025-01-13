Police searching Michigan landfill in connection with woman's disappearance

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police on Monday are searching a Macomb County landfill in connection with the disappearance of 30-year-old Ashley Elkins, who was reported missing more than a week ago.

Roseville police confirmed to CBS News Detroit that new evidence led them to the Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township. Nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies joined the search.

Elkins, a mother of two, was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 3 after she was last seen leaving her home in Warren on Jan. 2. Her ex-boyfriend, DeAndre Howard Booker, 32, was arrested and charged with lying to a police officer.

Family members told CBS News Detroit that her cell phone last pinged near Booker's apartment in Roseville, where authorities conducted a search Tuesday night.

Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin says detectives recovered Elkins' vehicle in the area of 13 Mile and Little Mack in Roseville, as well as a trash dumpster from the Hampton Court Apartments. Police say there is a "strong possibility" that foul play is involved in this case, that it most likely occurred at the apartment complex, and that "significant evidence, including forensics," was recovered there.

Family attorney Maurice Morton confirmed that police informed them that they were searching for remains. Morton says the family is on "pins and needles" as the search for Elkins continues.