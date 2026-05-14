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Police search for suspect in fatal shooting outside Detroit barbershop

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting outside a barbershop on the city's west side.

At about 12:14 p.m. on May 13, police responded to the 10300 block of West McNichols, where they found a victim in his 20s fatally wounded. Police have not released the victim's name.

DPD is now searching for 25-year-old Toriano Jermaine Dottery II.

Toriano Jermaine Dottery II
Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information on Dottery's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up, or submit a tip online at DetroitRewards.tv.

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