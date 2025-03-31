Police search for thief who allegedly stole money from Michigan church

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories

Michigan State Police are investigating a report of a break-in at a church where the suspect allegedly stole hundreds of dollars.

Police were called to the Faith Fellowship Bible Church in Crystal Falls for a break-in and found that a large jar, believed to be containing $600 to $800, was stolen. The jar was described as having a push-to-seal lid and a label with the words "SAMS BURU."

Police say no arrests have been made, and they are requesting the public's help in identifying the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP's Iron Mountain Post at 906-774-2122.