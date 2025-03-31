Watch CBS News
Crime

Police search for thief who allegedly stole money from Michigan church

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories
Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories 04:00

Michigan State Police are investigating a report of a break-in at a church where the suspect allegedly stole hundreds of dollars.

Police were called to the Faith Fellowship Bible Church in Crystal Falls for a break-in and found that a large jar, believed to be containing $600 to $800, was stolen. The jar was described as having a push-to-seal lid and a label with the words "SAMS BURU."

Police say no arrests have been made, and they are requesting the public's help in identifying the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP's Iron Mountain Post at 906-774-2122.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.