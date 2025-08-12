Police pursuit involving stolen U-Haul truck ends with crash, driver in custody

A stolen U-Haul truck crashed into a utility pole during a police pursuit in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday near 108 Massachusetts Street, after Highland Park Police Department reported it was involved in the pursuit. As the Detroit Regional Communication Center relayed that information to state police in the area, they learned that the stolen vehicle tried to ram a patrol car and strike multiple officers.

Highland Park police reported the pursuit ended with the suspect crashing the truck into a pole near Massachusetts Street and John R Street.

Metro South post troopers responded to the area, and assisted in looking for the driver. State police chased the suspect into a back yard and then found him, a 34-year-old man from Detroit, hiding behind a house.

The suspect was taken into custody and turned over to Highland Park Police Department, which is continuing the investigation.