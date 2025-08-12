Watch CBS News
Local News

Police pursuit involving stolen U-Haul truck ends with crash, driver in custody

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate shooting at senior complex; weather and other top stories
Detroit police investigate shooting at senior complex; weather and other top stories 04:00

A stolen U-Haul truck crashed into a utility pole during a police pursuit in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported

The crash happened about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday near 108 Massachusetts Street, after Highland Park Police Department reported it was involved in the pursuit. As the Detroit Regional Communication Center relayed that information to state police in the area, they learned that the stolen vehicle tried to ram a patrol car and strike multiple officers. 

Highland Park police reported the pursuit ended with the suspect crashing the truck into a pole near Massachusetts Street and John R Street. 

Metro South post troopers responded to the area, and assisted in looking for the driver. State police chased the suspect into a back yard and then found him, a 34-year-old man from Detroit, hiding behind a house. 

The suspect was taken into custody and turned over to Highland Park Police Department, which is continuing the investigation. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue