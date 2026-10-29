Police on scene early Thursday near home on Detroit's Goulburn Street

Several police vehicles gathered near a home on Detroit's east side, where the scene remains active around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Detroit Police have been in the 19700 block of Goulburn Street since shortly before 5 a.m., but little information as to what happened is available. Part of Goulburn Street is blocked off.

The location is near East State Fair Street, between Hoover Street and Gratiot Avenue.

This is a developing story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on air and online as they are available.