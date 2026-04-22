Police perform Heimlich maneuver to save elderly woman choking at Metro Detroit restaurant

Police officers in Madison Heights, Michigan, helped a 72-year-old woman who was unconscious from choking at a restaurant.

According to the Madison Heights Police Department, officers responded on April 16 to Charlie's Restaurant on N. Campbell Road. Police found the woman from Shelby Township who was not breathing and lifted the woman from a seated position to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Police say two of the officers alternated on performing the abdominal thrusts while two other officers kept the woman upright. Within minutes, officers dislodged the blockage, and the woman was able to breathe again.

Police say the woman was transported to a hospital for observation and was discharged later that day.

"Although the woman wished to remain anonymous, she expressed heartfelt appreciation for the actions of the first responders, crediting them with saving her life," police said. "The Madison Heights Police Department extends special recognition to Officer Teal, Officer Rivera, Officer Al-Hilfi, and Officer Berlucchi for their swift actions. Their efforts reflect an unwavering dedication to public safety and their commitment to serving the Madison Heights community."