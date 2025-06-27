Police officer runs after, catches suspect on a bicycle in Monroe

A police officer ran after a man on a bicycle in Monroe, Michigan, after recognizing the bicyclist as someone who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The circumstances began about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when Officer Calkins was on a routine patrol and noticed a man who was "linked" to both felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to the report from the Monroe Police Department.

In what was described as a "rapid sequence of events," the 58-year-old man tried to bicycle away.

But after a brief foot pursuit, the police officer caught and apprehended him.

Police reportedly found a methamphetamine smoking pipe during the initial search of the individual, along with field tests confirming the presence of methamphetamine. At the suspect's request, the Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance teams arrived to provide medical treatment. The suspect was then evaluated at a local hospital and was taken into custody without further incident.

The warrants already issued against the man were aggravated assault with a weapon, malicious destruction of property and assault and battery.

The new charges being sought against him include resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, police reported.