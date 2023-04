AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Auburn Hills police say there was no confirmed shooter and no injuries after earlier reports of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills Saturday night.

There was a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall. There has been no confirmed shooter, there is no one injured at this time. Police personnel are on scene clearing the mall at this time. — Auburn Hills Police Department (@AHPOLICE) April 8, 2023

Police were on the scene Saturday evening, clearing the mall.