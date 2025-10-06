Police looking to identify woman found injured on I-96 ramp to Greenfield

Truck restrictions begin in Southwest Detroit; Comerica Park to host drone show; other top stories

Michigan State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman found injured on the I-96 ramp to Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Troopers said the woman was found on the ground Sunday night alongside the I-96 ramp.

Polie responded around 10:10 p.m. Sunday for a report that a woman was found on the shoulder of the eastbound ramp of I-96 to Greenfield Road, near milepost 184.

When troopers arrived, they found a woman believed to be in her 30s face down on the ground. She was conscious but semi-coherent, and officers were not able to learn her name.

It is also unknown if she was hit by a car or pushed out of a car. Several witnesses had stopped at the scene to help the woman, and none of them had seen her struck by a vehicle.

She is receiving medical treatment for her injuries, troopers said.

The woman is believed to be in her 30s. Police said she weighs about 130 pounds and is between 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 5 feet, 3 inches tall. Authorities said she might also have recently worn a light red or pink wig.

Troopers ask that anyone who has information about her identity or the incident that resulted in her injuries call MSP at 734-287-5000.