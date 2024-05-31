Police looking for man who allegedly vandalized 2 schools in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two public schools in Taylor were the targets of vandalism early Thursday morning.

Police have identified a suspect they say could be experiencing a mental health crisis and are asking for help in locating him.

A man was caught on camera causing a disruption at Taylor High School around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. That was his second stop. Police are working as quickly as they can to not only ensure student safety for their final week of school but also for the safety of this individual.

Not long after seeing this surveillance footage of a man in his mid-20s using a hanging flower basket to assault the side of Taylor High School, a teacher reached out to police, identifying this individual as a former student at both Taylor High School and Eureka Heights Elementary School.

Police say he first stopped at Eureka around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

"He takes a brick and breaks out the camera; that would be like where you buzz in. He breaks that and then proceeds to pull all the lettering off the wall," said Taylor Police Department Cpl. David Denlar says.

Thanks to the teacher's tip, Denlar was able to get in touch with the individual's mother, who confirmed her son's history of mental health struggles. The suspect ended up paying a visit to his mother around 5 a.m. the same morning of the vandalism incidents.

"Her being his mom, she knows he struggled with mental health issues and might be off his medication, and didn't seem in his right state of mind. So she called the police, not knowing really how to handle him. He ended up taking off before the officers got there," Denlar said.

While resolving this issue is a top priority for student safety during the final five days of the Taylor School District calendar, they also want to make sure one of their former students receives the help he needs.

"Anytime that we're building that trust with our community and we're doing community outreach and situations within the community to assist families in need — to assist anyone in need — that's part of what our role is," Taylor School District Superintendent Mike Wegher said.

If you see the individual in the surveillance footage, do not approach him. You can best help them and the school district by passing along any information to the Taylor Police or Fire Departments.