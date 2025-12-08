Police K-9s search Wyandot Middle School in response to phone call threat

Students and staff were evacuated Monday morning from a middle school in Macomb County as authorities investigated what turned out to be an unfounded threat of explosives.

The Clinton Township Police Department said the Macomb County Communications and Technology Center received a 911 call about 7:45 a.m. Monday, from an unknown person who claimed that explosive devices had been placed inside Wyandot Middle School. The campus is on Garfield Road in Clinton Township, in the Chippewa Valley Schools district.

Police arrived on scene and worked with school officials and the school resource officer to evacuate the students and staff.

Several nearby law enforcement departments sent their K-9 teams to assist with the search of the school, the department said.

Police K-9 units who assisted on a search Dec. 8 at Wayndot Middle School in Clinton Township, Michigan. Clinton Township Police

Clinton Township police also issued a Nixle community alert at 9:06 a.m., asking the public to temporarily avoid the area of 17 Mile Road and Garfield Road because of what was explained as a "police situation."

After the building was searched, police said there were "no explosive devices or materials" found on the campus.

Assisting agencies included the Macomb County Sheriff's Department, the Roseville Police Department, the Royal Oak Police Department, the Michigan State Police, as well as the Macomb County Communications and Technology Center (COMTEC) and the Clinton Township Fire Department.

The Clinton Township Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is continuing the investigation.

No arrests had been made by noon Monday.

The above video originally aired Sept. 16, 2024.