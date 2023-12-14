Watch CBS News
Police investigating after firearm discharges in Detroit Leadership Academy High School

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Leadership Academy High School says no one was injured after a gun discharged inside a classroom on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the 5800 block of Auburn Street on Detroit's west side. In a statement, school officials say the Detroit Police Department is investigating the incident.

"DLAHS is fully cooperating with law enforcement to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident," read the statement.

Officials say the school implemented mandatory security searches for all students, effective immediately.

"The safety and well-being of DLAHS students and staff are top priorities, and school administrators are continuing to work diligently to uphold the highest standards of security at Detroit Leadership Academy High School," school officials said.

