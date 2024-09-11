No weapon found at Westland's John Glenn High School following report of threat, officials say

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say no weapons were found after they were alerted to a potential threat on Wednesday at John Glenn High School in Westland.

In a message to parents, school officials said they were notified of a student possibly bringing a weapon to school, prompting a soft lockdown at John Glenn High School and William D Ford Career-Technical Center.

A school spokesperson said police did not find a credible threat to students, staff and facilities.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our school community is our highest priority. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Westland Police Department for their prompt and professional response," spokesperson Jenny Johnson said in a statement.

Police in Southeast Michigan have been responding to multiple threats of violence at schools.

In Oakland County, three students were charged for allegedly making a threat against South Lyon East High School. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the charges stem from separate social media posts made on Sept. 8.

A 15-year-old girl in Monroe County's Whiteford School District was taken into custody for allegedly sharing an image of a firearm in a group chat and threatening to shoot the school. District officials said they were notified about the alleged threat by a family member of the teen and immediately called police.

"I think school districts understand the importance of every threat you have to take seriously so we do have thread assessments," said Whiteford School District Superintendent Scott Huard.