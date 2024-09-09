Michigan school superintendent speaks out after student arrested for online threat: "It's very scary"

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old girl in Monroe County's Whiteford School District was taken into custody this weekend after being accused of sharing an image of a firearm in a group chat on social media.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, that teenager also threatened to shoot up the school.

"It's very scary," said Scott Huard, superintendent of the Whiteford Schools District

Huard said he first learned about the alleged threat on Saturday. A family member of the teenager notified the district, which immediately contacted law enforcement.

"I think school districts understand the importance of every threat you have to take seriously so we do have thread assessments," Huard said.

Within minutes of being notified of the alleged threat, Monroe County Undersheriff Jay Hammond said deputies were dispatched to that teenager's home.

Hammond said she was taken into custody and the firearm identified in the social media post was recovered.

"If you think this funny, it is not, we don't take it as a joke," Hammond said.

Hammond said school shootings have law enforcement on edge. Last week, two students and two teachers were killed in a school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. He said there is no way to know if this teen was planning on carrying out the shooting, and said it's why all threats must be taken seriously.

"This was stopped because somebody reported it, and we really asked that you continue to do that. If you see these things, bring it to our attention," Hammond said.

Classes were canceled as a precaution in the Whiteford School District on Monday.

Huard said he is saddened these types of threats occur anywhere, especially in Monroe County.

"We pride ourselves in knowing our students and our families, and we build relationships with kids, to to the point of knowing that we have somebody that's hurting this much, that's big cry for help, and that would potentially come to school and want to harm students and our staff," Huard said.

The district is expected to send an announcement to parents Monday night to announce whether or not school will resume on Tuesday.