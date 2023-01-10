Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.

Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.

Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.