Police investigate after road rage incident leads to shooting on I-94 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver pulled out a gun and shot at another vehicle after they were involved in a rear-end crash on I-94 in Detroit.

Police received reports of a hit-and-run crash, and the non-at-fault driver said he had been rear-ended, with minor damage to his vehicle.

After the driver was rear-ended, the at-fault driver fled the scene.

According to MSP, the non-at-fault driver then followed the vehicle that hit him, caught up, and took a photo of his license plate.

Then he pulled alongside the at-fault driver and started to yell, telling him to pull over.

Police say the at-fault driver pulled out a gun and fired once, striking the front passenger side door. He then fled the scene.

No one was injured.

MSP continues to investigate.