Police investigate after marshmallows found with tack nails, fishing hooks in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after marshmallows have been found with tack nails and fishing hooks in them, the Farmington Hills Police Department said.

Police are investigating after marshmallows have been found in front of homes with tack nails and fishing hooks. Farmington Hills Police Department

According to police, the marshmallows have been found in the front yards of homes in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Whip Lane, near 14 Mile and Farmington Roads.

Police say at this time, they believe the marshmallows are being tainted with tack nails and fishing hooks and placed on the ground to harm pets and wildlife.

The department received the first report about the marshmallows being found in May 2022 in the 30000 block of Hunters Whip Lane.

The second incident was reported in December 2022 in the 33000 block of Heritage Hills Drive.

A third incident of the marshmallows was reported on Jan. 15 in the 34000 block of Glouster Circle, and the fourth case was reported on Jan. 18 at the intersection of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane.

According to police, there have been no reports of any individuals or animals injured because of these marshmallows.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King warns residents to pay close attention to pets when walking them to keep them protected from these marshmallows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.