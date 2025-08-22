Police drone helps Clinton Township officers locate arson suspect in parked vehicle

Drone visuals helped Clinton Township police in Macomb County, Michigan, locate an arson suspect who was sitting in a vehicle overnight.

The apprehension took place at about 12:10 a.m. on Aug. 18 in the area of Joy Boulevard and Gratiot Avenue. Officers from the Clinton Township Police Department were sent to apartments in that area on a report of a man with a weapon who was seen destroying objects and setting objects on fire.

During the investigation, a sergeant noticed that the suspect's vehicle was in the parking lot.

One of the department's drone pilots then positioned a flying drone in front of the vehicle, and police could see through the drone monitor that the man was sitting in the vehicle.

With the drone still in the sky, officers converged on the suspect and took him into custody. He surrendered without incident.

Officers also recovered one pistol from the vehicle.

"The drone was an invaluable tool during this incident," the police report said.

The suspect named in the police report, Cody Krantz, 23, was arraigned Aug. 19 at 41-B District Court on one count each of arson-first degree, home invasion-second degree, and malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000. Bond was set at $500,000. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.