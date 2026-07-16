Police ask residents to not call 911 for wildfire smoke after spike in calls

The smoky sky over Michigan and Ontario might be alarming – but it's not something to make a 911 call about.

That's the message that first responders and dispatchers have shared in the aftermath of a spike in calls since wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota started drifting over Metro Detroit and beyond Wednesday night.

"Our crews have responded to numerous smoke investigation calls throughout the area this evening," the Lapeer Fire and Rescue Department posted on social media Wednesday night. "Fortunately, these reports have all been related to wildfire smoke drifting into Michigan from Canada, not local fires."

The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety said it also received several calls about what was traced to be the drifting wildfire smoke.

And the Windsor Police Service urged its residents to all 911 only for emergency situations after a high volume of calls regarding the smoke drifting from elsewhere in Ontario.

The air quality conditions in Detroit were ranked as the worst in the world Thursday morning, and several outdoor events and summer school sessions were canceled for the day.