Closing and cancellation announcements related to Michigan's poor air quality

The following closing and cancellation notices for Metro Detroit and other locations in Michigan for Thursday, July 16, are related to the poor air quality over wildfire smoke, and the heat wave that preceded it, except where otherwise noted.

Medical professionals say the best way to avoid harmful air is to stay in an air-conditioned space.

Charlevoix County

Boyne Mountain Resort in the Northern Michigan community of Boyne Falls closed many of its services early on Wednesday, including the zipline and scenic lift. The resort said it will continue to monitor conditions.

Monroe County

Bedford Community Stadium in Temperance will be closed to the public through Thursday, according to Bedford Public Schools.

Monroe Public Schools has canceled summer school classes and sessions at Knabusch Center for Thursday.

Oakland County

Summer programs at Royal Oak Schools will remain in session, but students and staff will remain indoors, on Thursday

The Rochester Police Department says the community refrigerator known as Rochester's Freedge is temporarily shut down because of the extreme heat and "ongoing parasite concerns." Food assistance remains available through other community resources.

Wayne County

The City of Livonia has closed the outdoor pools at Clements Circle Splash Park and Botsford Pool because of the air quality alert. All outdoor swim lessons are canceled. The indoor pools at Kirksey recreation Center will be open.

Taylor School District has announced all buildings will be closed and outdoor activities are canceled for Thursday.

Wayne County Community College Northwest Campus remains closed on Thursday because of a power outage in that area.

The City of Westland has canceled the Westland Farmers and Artisans Market scheduled for Thursday.

This list will be updated as notices arrive to CBS Detroit.