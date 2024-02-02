Watch CBS News
Police ask for public's help in finding missing 16-year-old Detroit teen

By Gabrielle Dawson

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit police department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Kateara Williams was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 in the 9000 block of Vaughn.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white stripe, black jogging pants, and black Crocs.  

Williams is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, has brown and red hair, brown eyes, and weighs 180 pounds.

She also has tattoos on her neck and arm, police said. 

Anyone with information can call the police. 

First published on February 2, 2024 / 11:43 AM EST

