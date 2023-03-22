Police: 30-year-old man arrested in connection with January bank robbery in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old suspect accused of robbing a bank in January.

Police identified the suspect as Kevin Joseph Rodriguez, 30, of Detroit, in connection to this case, and Dearborn officers arrested him at his Detroit home on March 20.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Dearborn Federal Credit Union on Oakwood Boulevard.

According to police, Rodriguez was wearing a bright blue Detroit Pistons hooded sweatshirt, a gray winter hood, winter gloves and a white N-95 style mask approached the bank teller and demanded money to be placed in bags.

Authorities say he told the teller he had a bomb and threatened to ignite it.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank in a silver four-door Chevrolet Cobalt.

Multiple felony complaints were issued against Rodriguez, including bank robbery, false report/threat of a bomb and wearing a mask to commit a crime.

Rodriguez was arraigned and given a $50,000 cash bond.

His preliminary examination is scheduled for April 7.

"Any actions that put our community in danger will not be tolerated in the City of Dearborn, and we will continue to use all available resources to bring perpetrators to justice," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.