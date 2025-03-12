Polar bear Haley is moving to Detroit Zoo from Tennessee

A female polar bear will be transferred to the Detroit Zoo as part of a breeding recommendation and wildlife conservation effort.

Haley, the 22-year-old polar bear, left Memphis Zoo in Tennessee over the weekend in preparation for her new home in Michigan.

Lately, two polar bears have been part of the Detroit Zoo collection, a male named Nuka born in 2004 and a female named Suka born in 2012.

Haley was born Nov. 15, 2002, at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York. She arrived at the Memphis Zoo when she was four years old as a possible breeding partner for other polar bears in Memphis. Polar bears are the largest member of the bear family, and the populations in the wild Arctic have been affected by the melting of some of their sea ice habitat.

Although she has never had cubs, Haley is a bright, inquisitive bear who enjoys enrichment, especially puzzle feeders," the Memphis Zoo reported. "She's also a guest favorite, often seen swimming and engaging with visitors at the underwater viewing windows."

Koda, the other Memphis Zoo polar bear, will remain in Tennessee, and seems to be adjusting well to Haley's departure.

Polar bear Haley, as seen during her time with the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee. Memphis Zoo

"While we will miss Haley tremendously, we are proud to support polar bear conservation and look forward to seeing her thrive in her new home," the Memphis Zoo staff said.

The Memphis Zoo has hosted polar bears since the 1930s. The site participates in the Polar Bears International and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program, which works to support the populations of endangered species.