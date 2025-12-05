Plymouth Township police investigate after man allegedly approached 2 students with pocket knife

The Plymouth Township Police Department says it is investigating a "suspicious situation" after a man allegedly approached two middle school students while holding a pocket knife.

Police say that at about 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. They say the students reported walking home along Ann Arbor Road, west of Canton Center Road, and playing around with each other when a man allegedly got out of his car and approached the students.

The students say the man asked one of them if he was "being bullied" by the other and was seen holding the knife, according to police. The students reported that they told the man that there was no bullying, to which the man told them to "have a blessed day" before walking back to his car.

Plymouth Township police say all of the individuals involved in the situation have been identified.

Anyone who witnessed the encounter or has additional information is asked to contact School Resource Officer Andrew Mendrzycki at 734-354-3243.