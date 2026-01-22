Planned Parenthood of Michigan starts providing vasectomy services as demand grows

Planned Parenthood of Michigan has started to offer vasectomy services in Grand Rapids, with plans to expand the procedure availability to its other health centers across the state this year.

Planned Parenthood said the national trends since 2022 show that more younger men, including more single men, are seeking that option for pregnancy prevention.

"We hear from a lot of our patients about wanting more control over their reproductive health or wanting to support their partners in preventing pregnancy and wishing they had more accessible options, so we are very excited to add vasectomy to the long list of sexual and reproductive health care services we offer," said Dr. Kate Starr, Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

A vasectomy is considered a permanent form of birth control for men and is nearly 100% effective in preventing pregnancy, Planned Parenthood said. The procedure is handled on an outpatient basis, with the appointment lasting about two hours. Patients rest at home for up to a week afterwards.

"This launch of vasectomy services in Grand Rapids is an important first step in providing more options for people seeking permanent birth control in Michigan," Paula Thornton Greear, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, said on Thursday. "Everyone deserves the power to decide if, when, and how to grow their family, and our commitment to helping Michiganders exercise that right is unwavering."

The cost of a vasectomy is covered, or partially covered, by many insurance policies. The agency said a federal law prohibits patients from using Medicaid to pay for care at Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

The cost for Planned Parenthood patients who are not eligible for insurance coverage is about $800.

The organization's health centers include sites in Detroit, Warren, Livonia and Ferndale.