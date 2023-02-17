PizzaPlex in Southwest Detroit closing on Feb. 27

(CBS DETROIT) - A pizza restaurant in Southwest Detroit has announced it is closing at the end of the month after seven years.

PizzaPlex announced it will close on Monday, Feb. 27.

Dear PizzaPlex friends, followers, and family, Nearly seven years ago, a backyard pizza hobby spiraled happily out of... Posted by PizzaPlex on Thursday, February 16, 2023

"Nearly seven years ago, a backyard pizza hobby spiraled happily out of control, when a group of friends with excellent karaoke song portfolios and skills ventured to bring their love for people and planet and pizza to others," said the PizzaPlex team in an announcement on social media. "Thus was born PizzaPlex, a place to celebrate the intersectionality within each of us, with a nod to the Neapolitan pizza that baked in these dreams of a more equitable food service industry and respect for the hands behind each step of the food procurement and preparing process."

Husband and wife pair Alessandra Carreon and Drew McUsic opened the restaurant in 2017. Since its opening, it has been the only pizza restaurant in Detroit certified to serve Naples-style pizza, also known as Verace Pizza Napoletana.

PizzaPlex has been a community-focused space that partnered with several nonprofits and implemented a pay-it-forward pizza program for individuals to participate in.

The restaurant says they will host a party called Carpano Industry night on the last day it is open.

Tickets to the Aperitivo Party event can be purchased here. Guests will be able to sample different classic cocktails featuring vermouth from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

After that, the Industry Night event will happen from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m. and is free to attend.

For more information about the final events happening at PizzaPlex, visit here.