2 suspects arrested after pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint at Michigan State University, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police and Public Safety say two suspects have been arrested after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted on campus early Thursday.

At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the area outside Snyder Hall after receiving the armed robbery report.

The victim told officers that two men walked up to him while he was outside the building. One displayed a gun and demanded the pizza and the victim's keys and wallet.

One of the suspects physically assaulted the pizza delivery driver, causing minor injuries, before both suspects ran away from the area.

Police established a perimeter, used a K9 officer and quickly tracked one of the suspects. The second suspect was located at around 2 a.m.

Both men are in police custody.