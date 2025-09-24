Pittsfield Township "shelter in place" order lifted after police determine no assault happened

A shelter in place order was in effect Tuesday afternoon in part of Washtenaw County, Michigan, as authorities investigated a reported assault situation.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department said its officers went to the 4100 block of Ellsworth Road about 4:21 p.m. after receiving a report that someone pointed a firearm at a motorist after a verbal altercation. "Out of an abundance of caution, the area was temporarily closed, and nearby residents were asked to shelter in place," the police report said.

But police eventually concluded that no assault happened under those circumstances. No one was injured and there was no threat to the community, the report said.

Agencies and teams that assisted on the call included Washtenaw County Crisis Negotiation Team, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ann Arbor Police Department, Milan Police Department and Ypsilanti Police Department.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at its Confidential TIP line, 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau); general information line, 734-822-4911 (Front Desk); or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911, ext. 8 (Metro Dispatch)

"We appreciate the cooperation of the community and the assistance of our partner agencies in ensuring everyone's safety," Pittsfield police said.