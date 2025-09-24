Watch CBS News
Crime

Pittsfield Township "shelter in place" order lifted after police determine no assault happened

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Howell community divided over data center plans; sports, weather and other top stories
Howell community divided over data center plans; sports, weather and other top stories 04:00

A shelter in place order was in effect Tuesday afternoon in part of Washtenaw County, Michigan, as authorities investigated a reported assault situation. 

The Pittsfield Township Police Department said its officers went to the 4100 block of Ellsworth Road about 4:21 p.m. after receiving a report that someone pointed a firearm at a motorist after a verbal altercation. "Out of an abundance of caution, the area was temporarily closed, and nearby residents were asked to shelter in place," the police report said. 

But police eventually concluded that no assault happened under those circumstances. No one was injured and there was no threat to the community, the report said. 

Agencies and teams that assisted on the call included Washtenaw County Crisis Negotiation Team, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ann Arbor Police Department, Milan Police Department and Ypsilanti Police Department. 

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at its Confidential TIP line, 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau); general information line, 734-822-4911 (Front Desk); or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911, ext. 8 (Metro Dispatch) 

"We appreciate the cooperation of the community and the assistance of our partner agencies in ensuring everyone's safety," Pittsfield police said. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue